Over 58 undocumented Pakistanis deported by Iran

TEHRAN: Iran on Tuesday handed over 58 Pakistani nationals to the Pakistani authorities at the Taftan border crossing in Balochistan, state media reported.

The deported Pakistani nationals, who were arrested from different cities of Iran for not having valid documents, after an initial inquiry will be handed over to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for further investigation.

Several Pakistani nationals illegally living in Iran or trying to enter the country illegally, are caught and deported by the Iranian authorities every year.