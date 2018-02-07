Mushahid Hussain Syed resigns from PML-Q Senate seat

ISLAMABAD: Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed on Wednesday resigned from his Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) Senate seat days after he formally announced re-joining the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Mushahid will be contesting the upcoming Senate elections on PML-N’s ticket.

His resignation was submitted on February 5 and was accepted by Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani on Wednesday.

Earlier, Mushahid Hussain Sayed joined Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on February 4. It was reported by the media that the decision was finalised after Mushahid and the ousted prime minister met with each other at Jati Umra.

Mushahid, while speaking to a TV channel said that he has accepted Nawaz’s invitation to join the party. He returned to the PML-N after switching allegiances to General Pervez Musharraf when he dethroned Nawaz in the 1999 military coup.