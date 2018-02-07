FO spokesperson condemns killing of Chinese national in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Foreign Office (FO) on Wednesday condemned and expressed grief over the killing of the Chinese national, Chen Zhu, in Karachi and vowed to bring the culprits under the fold of law.

“We are deeply saddened at the death of Chinese national Mr. Chen Zhu in Karachi on 5 Feb & condemn his killing in strongest possible terms,” FO spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal tweeted.

We are deeply saddened at the death of Chinese national Mr. Chen Zhu in Karachi on 5 Feb & condemn his killing in strongest possible terms — Dr Mohammad Faisal (@ForeignOfficePk) February 7, 2018

He further added, “Pakistan will take all possible measures to apprehend the culprits and carry out thorough investigation against perpetrators of the crime”.

Pakistan will take all possible measures to apprehend the culprits and carry out thorough investigation against perpetrators of the crime — Dr Mohammad Faisal (@ForeignOfficePk) February 7, 2018

Earlier on Tuesday, China condemned and urged Pakistan to rapidly bring perpetrators to justice after unidentified gunmen shot at two Chinese nationals in the southern city of Karachi, killing one of them.

According to the South Zone police station, Zhu, 46, was working at a private shipping firm in Karachi.

He, along with one his other workers, had left their office for lunch at a restaurant in Block-2 Clifton. An unidentified assailant opened fire at them while they were in their car, leaving Zhu critically injured.

“The consulate general of China has sent officials to the hospital and urged the police to solve the case as soon as possible and bring the criminals to justice,” foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang told a regular briefing.

China is ramping up investment as part of a $54 billion project known as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, upgrading infrastructure, power and transport links between its far-western Xinjiang region and Pakistan’s Gwadar port.