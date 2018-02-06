PTI leaders rubbish Reham’s claims about Imran’s ‘marriage’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Aun Chaudhry and Naeemul Haque on Monday denied the claims made by PTI chief Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan pertaining to his marriage with Bushra Maneka, saying that they were incorrect.

Statement of Chaudhry has come in after Reham Khan’s interview with an Indian media outlet that asserted that Imran Khan’s third marriage news was absolutely true.

Khan’s Political Secretary Aun Chaudhry has said that statement of Reham is misleading and that she would not ‘find a place to hide if workers of the party open their mouths’. Chaudhry said that Reham’s statement depicts a misleading thought process.

PTI chief Imran Khan respects women a lot and he would not react to Reham’s statement which is based on ill-motives, Aun said.

Talking to a local media outlet, Naeemul Haque said that the reports about Imran’s marriage and Reham’s subsequent claims hold no weight.