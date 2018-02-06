‘People did not digest SC verdict against Nawaz Sharif’

Mushahid Hussain Sayed says he always did politics of issues

Former Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed on Monday said that the people could not digest the SC verdict against Nawaz Sharif.

He was talking in a Channel 92 programme ‘Ho Kia Raha Hai’, hosted by senior journalist and analyst Arif Nizami. Answering a question about Nawaz Sharif dismissal, Mushahid said that everybody respected the Supreme Court but its decision was not a Hadith or Quran’s decision. He said the people of all the provinces accepted the Nawaz’s narrative that’s why his public meetings in Karachi and Peshawar were densely attended by the people. He said that 58-2b was used under a disguise. He said that the elections were nearing and the people would decide whether they supported the SC decision or not because the voters were the ultimate court of opinion.

When Arif Nizami asked that Nawaz talked more about himself than the Kashmir issue during Muzaffarabad meeting on Kashmir Day, Mushahid said that the main purpose behind holding Muzaffarabad meeting was to express solidarity with Kashmiris and raised the slogans ‘Kashmir Banega Pakistan’. He said Nawaz exposed the Kashmir issue and national security in a much better way. He said that nuclear tests in 1998 was the most important political decision in the history of Pakistan regarding national security which strengthened the country and it was decided and taken by Nawaz Sharif. Nawaz did not bow to the pressure and also rejected the offers of then US president Bill Clinton who had offered $5 billion, he added.

When asked about horse-trading in the Senate and allegations against Asif Zardari in this regard, Sayed said that he has been hearing about this trend which was very bad. He said that Senate election has become an auction. He said that the format of Senate polls should be changed. ‘Secret ballot is a good thing but it is being used for horse-trading’ he said.