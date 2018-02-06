Nawaz Sharif distances himself from disqualification duration case

ISLAMABAD: Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday informed the court that he will not be a party to the case in which the Supreme Court is determining the period of disqualification of a member of parliament under the constitutional article.

The case is being heard by a five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah.

The case is expected to have a substantial effect on disqualified politicians, including Nawaz and former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) secretary general Jahangir Tareen.

Ousted premier Nawaz Sharif submitted his reply before the Supreme Court of Pakistan through the Advocate on Record Azam Nazeer Tarar distancing himself from the case.

On the previous hearing held on Wednesday, January 31, the top court gave a week’s time to deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s counsel to present his arguments, as a lawyer told the bench that the right to contest in elections is a fundamental right and lifelong disqualification infringes upon those rights.

In his reply Sharif stated that, had he been party to the original proceedings, he would have requested Justice Azmat Saeed Shaikh and Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan to recuse themselves from the bench “as they have already rendered a judgement regarding the issue of my qualification as a member of Parliament and have expressed their opinion about me on a number of occasions, therefore, it would be unfortunate if they were to again decide on the issues keeping my person in their view”.

Nawaz informed the court that he had discussed the matter with the party leadership and decided not to be part of the proceedings as “the case has been taken up on the motion of many other aggrieved parties, having stakes in the issue, therefore, my joining of the proceedings at this juncture before this bench may prejudice their cases”.

In conclusion, Nawaz Sharif maintained that in his understanding “to take part in the election process is a fundamental right and therefore no perpetual disqualification can be imposed on someone by interpreting Article 62 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan”.

He further added that “a time limit could have been provided by the Parliament but since it has not been done so, the issue of qualification under Article 62 is confined only to the election in question”.

“I being a strong proponent of democracy believe that it is the right of people of Pakistan to participate in the process of election and to reject or elect candidate(s) of their choice. They enjoy an inalienable right to elect their representatives through a true democratic process and not be given the list of selective people through the process of elimination.”

During an earlier hearing of the case, Mian Saqib Nisar had said that there is a proper method to ask for forgiveness and that one has to first accept their dishonesty in order to be forgiven, while wondering why all the political parties decided to keep Article 62(1)(f) intact when the 18th Amendment was made to the constitution. said that there is a proper method to ask for forgiveness and that one has to first accept their dishonesty in order to be forgiven, while wondering why all the political parties decided to keep Article 62(1)(f) intact when the 18th Amendment was made to the constitution.

The SC had also issued a public notice asking anyone who will potentially be affected in the case to approach the apex court to be heard otherwise ex-parte proceedings would take place.

It added that the larger bench is determining the duration of any elected member’s disqualification according to the constitution or relevant election laws.