Conspiracy against me is conspiracy against Pakistan: Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief and ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday said that a conspiracy is being hatched against country’s progress, not against him.

Nawaz held a meeting with his ally Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai at Punjab House. The two leaders reportedly discussed the ongoing political situation and Senate elections.

He also met party workers and lawyers at Punjab House and discussed legal issues and proceedings in the accountability court with them.

During the meeting, discussions were held on mass contact campaign and recent party rallies, and PML-N leaders congratulated each other on successful processions in Peshawar and Muzaffarabad.

Talking on the occasion, the former prime minister said people have rejected his disqualification and he will face all the cases bravely that have been lodged against him.

He maintained that time will prove the actions being taken against him are just based on revenge. Nawaz said PML-N always served the country and will continue to do so in future.

The practice to overthrow people’s mandate has to end now, he affirmed. The former Prime Minister further said that the people’s court has given a decision in his favour.

NAWAZ CALLS MEETING AT CHAUDHRY MUNEER’S RESIDENCE

The former prime minister summoned a meeting of the PML-N leaders at Chaudhry Muneer’s residence– to be held later on Tuesday. Senior party members are expected to participate in the meeting which will focus on the upcoming Senate elections and the party’s future strategy.