Two women die mysteriously, in-laws deny honour killing allegations

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Two women of the same family mysteriously died after allegedly taking poisonous medicines on Sunday in Shamtala area (a tribal town) of Dera Ghazi Khan.

The locals of the area have claimed it to be a case of honour killing, but the in-laws of the deceased have denied the allegations.

In total, three women of the family had allegedly consumed the poisonous medicines, of which two died and the remaining one, Aziza, 22, had survived.

Aziza was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Tonsa Sharif; however, she was later shifted to an undisclosed location. She is said to be in a critical condition.

The in-laws accused the three women of attempting to commit collective suicide and refused to go for a post-mortem of Taaro and Zahida, 20, who were also cousins.

Political Assistant Jamil Ahmed said that there are reasonable grounds to suspect that the case was that of honour killing.

Further investigation is being done by the law enforcement agencies.