Security forces arrest four suspected NDS operatives in Pishin

Security forces in Pishin district arrested 12 suspects, including four alleged members of Afghanistan’s secret agency National Directorate of Security (NDS), during a search operation.

The operation was conducted in Surkhab area of Pishin district. According to reports, the search operation was conducted by Levies personnel in the Surkhab Afghan refugee camp and its adjacent localities a couple of days ago.

“We have arrested four suspected members of NDS and recovered Afghan passports from their possession,” a Levies official was quoted as saying in a report. He said the arrested people had been shifted to an unspecified location for interrogation.

Last year, the security forces had arrested a man, identified as Naveed Khan, for his suspected link with the militant attack on Bacha Khan University in Charsadda. He was disguised as a refugee in Charsadda.

It was learnt that the accused had traveled to Charsadda on a ‘secret mission’ and was masquerading as an Afghan refugee.