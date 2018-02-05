PTI, PML-Q leadership decide to form future strategy through consultations

LAHORE: A delegation, headed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, called on Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President and former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and senior central leader and former Deputy Prime Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at their residence on Sunday.

During the meeting, Senator Kamil Ali Agha and Chaudhry Sarwar were nominated by both the parties to contest the Senate elections from Punjab. In this regard, an eight-member committee, four each from both parties, was constituted and it was also decided to evolve a political strategy through mutual consultation.

The PTI delegation included, Chaudhry Sarwar, Shafqat Mahmood, Mian Mahmudur Rasheed and Mian Hamid Meraj. The meeting was also attended by Bashir Cheema, Senator Kamil Ali Agha, Chaudhry Zaheeruddin, Aamir Sultan Cheema, Ahmad Shah Khagga, Vickas Mokal, Khadeeja Farooqui, Dr Azeemuddin Zahid Lukhvi and Shafay Hussain.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Parvez Elahi said that he was hopeful that the PML-Q candidate Senator Kamil Agha and PTI’s Chaudhry Sarwar would both win the Senate elections.

Expressing gratitude to PTI leaders, he said that we would jointly contest this election for which a joint strategy would be evolved soon. On a question, he said that Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) would be supporting the PML-Q candidate during the Senate polls. On another question, he said that the judiciary and the army were respectable institutions.

On the occasion, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the Chaudhrys of Gujrat were well-known for their sagacity, tolerance and balanced views. He said that during Pervez Elahi’s government in Punjab, a lot of development work was undertaken for the welfare and well-being of the society.

He expressed the hope that both the parties could secure better results in Punjab, and said that we would continue consultation in the future on other matters as well and evolve a better strategy through mutual consultation.

While praising PML-Q leaders for their political wisdom, Qureshi said that the PML-Q and PTI shared a better understanding of politics in Punjab which provided them with a better chance to win the Senate polls.