PPP backs Kolhi woman to contest Senate polls

Pakistan People’s Party on Sunday nominated Krishna Kumari, a Kolhi woman belonging to a remote village in Nagarparkar district of Thar, to contest on the general seat in the Senate polls.

Kumari held the position of union council Berano Chairman. Her nomination was supported by party leaders who proceeded to give her a party ticket for the Senate elections.

Talking to reporters, Kumari said that PPP leadership was putting its weight behind her to get her elected as Senator. She said that by doing so, the party leadership was taking concrete steps towards empowering women belonging to minority communities.

She also said that her nomination was backed by provincial minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah, member of National Assembly (MNA) Dr Nafisa Shah, member of provincial assembly (MPA) Dr Mehesh Kumar Malani and other PPP leaders.

Kumari said that she had arranged all her documentation for filing the nomination papers.