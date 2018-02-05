Five die, nine injured after jeep falls from narrow road near Muzaffarabad

MUZAFFARABAD: Five people died and nine received injuries on Sunday when a jeep fell from a narrow hilly road near Muzaffarabad, the police said.

The jeep was carrying passengers from Nosada to Batnara village when the driver lost control of the jeep on a link road, resulting into the vehicle falling almost thousand feet down the hill, the police told a local newspaper.

Three persons, including an infant, died on the spot while the rest were seriously injured and rushed to Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Hospital, Muzaffarabad.

Two of the injured could survive the injuries at the hospital, the official said.

The police are further investigating the matter.