CJP takes suo motu notice of Islamabad playground’s alleged encroachment

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Monday took suo motu notice of the alleged encroachment of Islamabad’s F-8 playground by lawyers who are constructing their chambers on the plot.

According to reports, a community of lawyers has encroached upon the Multipurpose Sports Ground which is adjacent to Sector F-8 Kutcheri to build chambers. It is now being used for illegal parking and construction of chambers by the lawyers. Bricks have also been placed on the ground for demarcation of construction.

Half the ground was allegedly appropriated by lawyers who had built their chambers there a few years ago. Construction, which resumed in December 2017 on the remaining half of the land, was halted after the matter was highlighted on various forums, but has now started again.

According to a notification issued by the Supreme Court’s Public Relations Officer, the chief justice took notice of the encroachment after it was reported by print media and directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Sheikh Ansar Aziz to submit a report over the matter in three days.

The Capital Development Authority had refused to intervene in the matter, saying the superior judiciary should take notice of the matter instead.