Police arrest man over alleged Lana Del Ray kidnap plot in Orlando

Police in Orlando said Saturday they had arrested a man who had been plotting to kidnap the singer Lana Del Rey.

Michael Hunt, 43, was arrested after a tip-off in central Orlando on Friday evening, near the Amway Center, where Del Rey was due to perform that night, police said.

“When he was taken into custody, Hunt was in possession of tickets to the Lana Del Rey performance and a knife,” police said, adding that he had not made any contact with Del Rey.

They said he was being held at Orange County Jail on charges of aggravated stalking with a credible threat and attempted kidnapping with a weapon.

Police told the Orlando Sentinel that Hunt had shared “cryptic and threatening” posts on social media about the singer, whose real name is Elizabeth Woolridge Grant.

Police did not specify the wording, but the newspaper quoted a series of posts in the days before the concert from a Facebook page apparently belonging to Hunt.

“I want to see my queen on Friday and from that day forward our decisions will be as one,” one post read.

Another said Del Rey “knows my face in her dreams” and “she’s me always and forever to be.”