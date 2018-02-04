PML-N power show in Peshawar: Nawaz, Maryam to address rally today

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) will hold a power show today which will see former premier Nawaz Sharif and party leader Maryam Nawaz addressing the workers in Peshawar.

Preparations for the rally have been completed and fool-proof security has been ensured in and around the venue.

The former premier will soon depart Lahore airport and arrive in Peshawar later.

Talking to the media at the venue, Nawaz’s aide Senator Asif Kirmani said they will turn the province, run by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, into a den of the PML-N.

Earlier, in Karachi, deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif said that every time democracy starts strengthening in Pakistan, factions in the judiciary or the army try to wreck it.

The three times former prime minister also criticised the conviction of his party stalwart Nehal Hashmi and issuance of notices to other PML-N leaders, including Tallal Chaudhry and Daniyal Aziz, on contempt of court charges. Addressing a seminar here on ‘The future of democracy in Pakistan’, Nawaz said that every now and then when the chosen political leaders try to ensure democracy sustains in the nation, there are a few biased individuals in state institutions which try to deteriorate that process.

Nawaz is consistent with his anti-judiciary rhetoric following his ouster in July 2017 over corruption in the Panama Papers’ case. Criticising the judiciary in a thinly-veiled reference, Nawaz said the power and stature of the prime minister’s office are being sidelined besides unceremonious treatment meted out to the parliament of the country. He was referring to the use of ‘Sicilian Mafia and godfathers’, the terms the Supreme Court used to refer towards Nawaz and his family in the Panama case’s verdict.