Pakistan needs to divert adequate resources towards cancer prevention

The World Cancer Day, which is observed globally on February 4, should be taken as an opportunity to make health a priority in one’s life.

Cancer is now one of the world’s biggest healthcare challenges. Every year 8.2 million people die worldwide due to cancer, while 14 million new cancer cases are registered every year. It is the commonest cause of death in many countries and globally efforts are being made to understand its risk factors and how to prevent it.

Due to ongoing research and prevention strategies in developed countries, the number of cancer patients has gone down by 25 per cent. Unfortunately, cancer patients are increasing in the low and middle-income countries like Pakistan. This is indeed a matter of great concern.

Research conducted into this disease shows that 50 per cent of the cancers can be prevented. Smoking is among the main reasons behind the increase in cancer patients around the world, especially Pakistan. Cigarette smoking is not just responsible for lung cancer but it also causes 16 types of different cancers, thus leading to a substantial number of deaths annually. Cancer through smoking can be prevented through strict tobacco control policies.

Infections, such as hepatitis, are the second commonest cause of cancer in Pakistan. Vaccinations in this regard have proved helpful in decreasing the number of liver and gynaecological cancer patients.

Another very important cause of cancer is environmental pollution. There is a long list of chemicals which can cause cancer. Whereas, high-income countries are striving towards improving environmental pollution, Pakistan seems to be heading backwards. The number of pollution causing vehicles has increased on the roads and so have factories that flood its industrial waste in residential areas. These are all common causes of cancer. It is a recipe for disaster especially in a country like Pakistan which lacks proper resources to counter the causes of this disease. Therefore, it is the responsibility of our government and community to work together to sort out these matters as the country’s top priority.

In order to avoid cancer, it is very important to lead a healthy life, irrespective of one’s gender. There is growing evidence that lifestyle has a huge impact on the manifestation of cancer. Therefore, public awareness is very important. It is imperative to avoid unhealthy habits like smoking, drinking alcohol, use of chewing tobacco. Fast food and lack of exercise are the other causal factors behind cancer. Diet should be healthy and balanced which means avoiding food or drinks with artificial preservatives. In terms of food, eating fish is good for the immune system while red meat should be avoided. By leading a healthy lifestyle, one can avoid the risk of cancer to a great extent.