Careem enthralls a few with complimentary gift baskets

LAHORE: Keeping up with its tradition of coming up with some of the best promotions for its customers, Careem Pakistan on Saturday introduced yet another exciting offer.

As per the text notification received by only a few of its ‘loyal customers’, the ride-hailing app on February 3 offered a complimentary gift delivery.

You know what’s brand identity? It’s the customer experience that counts. So, Careem selected me as loyal customer & asked me to book GIFT car type. I booked the ride to find this 🎁Careem never stops surprising me 💚 Do you want to know what’s inside? pic.twitter.com/dkOybz5BfC — Mountain girl. (@SaimaKarim89) February 3, 2018

Look what came in the ‘Gift’ car! Thanks, Careem bae ♥ pic.twitter.com/NxB15xhjbG — Mein ne konsa claimz kiya hai (@AtiyaAbbas) February 3, 2018

Thank you so much @CareemPAK for sending me this HUGE basket. Love love love it. More pics coming soon. #Careem #Careempakistan pic.twitter.com/PwnW51JDP9 — Farah Zaki (@ofarahzakio) February 2, 2018

While hundreds of enthralled customers who received Careem’s exclusive gift baskets with eateries and other goodies took to Twitter in a bid to express their excitement, some of those who didn’t, also followed.

Careem sending gift buckets to those who do promotional campaigns for them. How surprising. — عبداللہ حصان (@abdullahassaann) February 3, 2018

So today I didn’t go anywhere. Just logged in Twitter to find these pictures everywhere. Thank you Careem for being the most annoying service in the world. ❤ pic.twitter.com/vQxe8BI5P8 — Fareeha (@SabMayaHai_) February 3, 2018

Lasting for almost 8 hours, the promotion ended with Careem informing how owing to the high demand of its Gift Cars, the company was out of stock.

The secret is out and our Gift Cars are out of stock! Stay tuned for more suprises 😀 — Careem Pakistan (@CareemPAK) February 3, 2018

While the offer fascinated hundreds, and flooded social media networks with posts by the lucky recipients, the company – known for coming up with such out of the box marketing strategies – managed to maintain its spot in the limelight yet again after having announced projects like the Rishta Aunty, Pizza Hut Controversy, Careem Air and Bakra on Wheels last year.