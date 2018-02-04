Anti-CPEC Baloch militants not true Pakistanis, claims Chinese envoy

Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing has said that the members of those Baloch militant organisations that opposed the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) are “not true Pakistanis”.

Jing, during an interview with BBC Urdu, said, “Baloch militants should look after the interest of the country and work towards its progress if they are true Pakistanis.” He assured that the Gwadar port would become one of the best international trading hubs after a marked improvement was witnessed in the security situation of Pakistan in the last few years.

The Chinese ambassador also said that Baloch militants did not pose a big threat to the CPEC project. He also expressed satisfaction with the Pakistani government for providing fool-proof security to Chinese nationals working in different parts of the country.

On December 9, 2017, around 70 Baloch militants surrendered to the state and laid down their arms during a ceremony which was attended by former Balochistan Chief Minister Sanuallah Zehri and Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Asim Saleem Bajwa.