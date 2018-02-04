Two dead, over 50 injured in California Amtrak train collision with CSX train

CALIFORNIA: An Amtrak train carrying 150 passengers collided with a CSX supply train in South Carolina en route from New York to Miami, NBC New York TV reported; two fatalities and over 50 injuries have been reported among 139 passengers and 8 crew member, according to official tweets.
According to the official Twitter account of the Lexington County Sheriff, as a result of the collision several train cars derailed. Rescuers arrived at the scene of the accident.
