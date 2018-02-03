Teachers to launch movement against  VCs’ new criteria

LAHORE: The teachers of universities in Punjab have announced to launch a movement against new criteria for appointment of vice-chancellors at public sector universities.

In their joint press statement, Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association Punjab Chapter President Dr Javed Ahmed, Central Vice President Dr Shoaib, University of Engineering and Technology’s Teaching Staff Association President Dr Sohail Aftab, PU Academic Staff Association office bearers Dr Azhar Naeem, Syndicate members Dr Sajid Rashid and Mahboob Hussain, senate members Dr Zaid Mahmood, Dr Kamran Abid, Dr Abdul Qayyum Chaudhry and others have rejected the new eligibility standards for appointment for VCs.

They said that the condition of PhD must be mandatory for the candidates rather than giving it preference. They said that the government never gave any development or research project of worth Rs 100 million to any teacher so teachers would not get points in this section in the overall marks to qualify for the interview. They said that the new eligibility criteria had been approved with the intention of opening ways the or appointment of bureaucrats as vice-chancellors of public sector universities.

They said that the university teachers would make all efforts to foil this conspiracy because it would disastrously affect the universities’ growing academic and research culture. They said that none of the elected representatives of the teachers’ community had been taken into confidence before the approval of such regrettable criteria. They said that if the government did not withdraw the anti-education criteria for appointment of VCs, the teachers of public sector universities in the province would launch a movement against it.