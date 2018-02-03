SC lashes out at Sindh govt inaction for removing encroachments from parks

KARACHI: Supreme Court (SC) on Saturday slammed the Sindh government for being unable to remove encroachments from parks, playgrounds etc. in Karachi.

A two-member bench was hearing a case regarding illegal encroachments on land and plots meant for recreational activities at the SC’s Karachi registry.

Justice Gulzar said that political parties have set up their offices on the state land and amenity plots and asked Advocate General Zameer Ghumro to explain measures that have been taken towards this matter.

When the bench asked if there was any official of Karachi Development Authority and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) in the court, acting municipal commissioner Asghar Sheikh appeared before it.

Justice Gulzar asked the acting municipal commissioner Asghar Sheikh why the affairs of Karachi were left at the helm of ad hoc officers and why any other efficient officer was not present for this purpose.

The AG told the court that the Sindh chief secretary couldn’t turn up owing to his ill health. The AG was asked to ensure the presence of the chief secretary within an hour.

Justice Gulzar said the Karachi safe city project had not been completed even after the passage of about four years whereas these projects are in full swing in Lahore and Islamabad.

The AG assured that he would talk to the provincial authorities to resolve the issues.