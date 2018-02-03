PML-N respects judiciary, says Saad Rafique

MULTAN: Senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Saad Rafique on Saturday said that the PML-N respects the judiciary and he has gone to jail many a time for the restoration of judiciary.

The railways’ minister, while addressing the media, said that distortions between the government and judiciary will harm the country and that both parliament and judiciary should be respected.

Two senior leaders Federal Minister for Privatisation Daniyal Aziz and Minister of State for Interior Affairs Talal Chaudhry were served notices regarding contempt of court on Friday.

On Friday, Nehal Hashmi was disqualified from his Senate seat for throwing threats at the judiciary in a speech last year. CJP sentenced him to one-month imprisonment and Rs50,000 fine.

It had served Hashmi with a contempt notice following a speech to workers in Karachi last year, in which he had threatened the prime minister’s unidentified ‘enemies’.