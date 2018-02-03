NAB likely to grill Shehbaz in Multan Metro Bus project: report

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has reportedly decided to summon Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif in a case of alleged irregularities in the Multan Metro Bus Project in the next few days, according to a report in the local media on Saturday.

According to the report, Shehbaz will be asked to explain his position after several senior officials will be probed by NAB authorities in the coming days.

The report said that NAB has summoned Punjab Planning and Development Board Chairman Irfan Elahi, Punjab Metro Bus Authority Managing Director Sibtain Fazal Haleem, Punjab Mass Transit Authority General Manager Aziz Shah, Multan Metro Bus Service Project Director Sabir Khan Sadozai and Osmani Company Private Limited general manager. The others are Multan Development Authority Director General Asadullah Khan (former commissioner), Member Infrastructure Dr Abid Bodla, Member/Chief Technical Khalid Javed, Additional Secretary Finance Ashiq Hussain Olakh, Additional Secretary Technical Housing Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Department Shahid Latif, Social Infrastructure’s Dr Bushra Amaan, Member Services Punjab Planning and Development Dr Naveed Ahmad Chaudhry, Director General Monitoring & Evaluation Dr Sajid Mubeen and Assistant Chief Technical Muhammad Imran.

The report said that irregularities were committed in the execution of the project by violating the rules of the Punjab Procurement Regulatory Authority. As per procedure, any provincial project costing beyond Rs10 billion would be sent to the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) which is the approving authority. But to avoid transparency, they said, 18.5-kilometre metro route was divided into nine packages out of which five were of civil work.

Initially, a survey was conducted to construct 37-kilometre long route in two phases and its estimated cost was Rs35 billion; however later it was decided that only first phase would be constructed at a cost of Rs28.37 billion but more than Rs32 billion had been spent to complete the project.

The cost of 35 articulated buses (for metro route) and 100 feeder buses (for various city routes), installation of optical fiber, elevators, lights and other components is not included in the total cost of the project but these expenses were made through the Punjab Mass Transit Authority.

Nine firms participated in pre-qualification for nine packages and it was mutually decided that each firm would get one package which was done accordingly.

Being the consulting firm, Osmani Company Private Limited did geometrical, architectural and structural design and construction supervision of the project.

In the bidding document for the procurement of consultancy service to conduct transport modeling and feasibility of mass transit system, the consultant was directed to not disclose any information relating to the project for 10 years after the expiration of the contract. Sources said that in order to earn maximum profit, safety of the passengers was put at stake by the construction firms that reduced the width of the two-lane metro corridors to nine meter from 10 meter. And instead of following the specifications set by the provincial energy department, they said, model numbers and company’s name was mentioned for the purchase of LED lights for the project despite the fact that the executing agency — MDA — has no wing to testify the authenticity of the models.

Among other irregularities, according to the report, a company which was hired for the provision of imported glass at metro stations used local glass instead, leading to a NAB inquiry. However, the report stated that the probe was hushed up after some time.