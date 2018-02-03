Landlord tortures woman over children’s fight in Narowal

NAROWAL: An influential landlord on Saturday brutally tortured a woman over children’s fight in Narowal.

According to reports, landlord Mohammad Aslam Jutt and his son assaulted Afia Bibi, who is a mother of five children, with sticks and stones. Aslam’s son also dragged the woman on the roads by pulling her with hair.

No one from the area alerted the police or helped the woman.

Afterwards, Afia Bibi’s husband Mohammad Amjad told the security personnel that a few days ago, village children scuffled with each other after which, Mohammad Aslam threatened him with severe consequences if he won’t leave the village. He said they had no other place to settle after leaving their home.

He continued that Aslam tortured his family when he was out for livelihood.