Beautician allegedly raped by cabbie in Rawalpindi

A beautician belonging to the federal capital of Islamabad on Friday filed a complaint with police stating that she was allegedly raped by a taxi driver in a forest area outside Rawalpindi.

According to details, the medical examination of the 25-year-old woman confirmed sexual abuse.

The police report said that the woman worked in a Chinese beauty parlour in Islamabad and was traveling back home around 8 pm on January 31 when the driver raped her in the forest area. The cab driver instead of taking her home in Islamabad’s G-11 sector, kept driving the car for many hours before stopping the car in a deserted area where he raped the victim.

An FIR was filed on the victim’s complaint under Section 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) at Rawat police station. Police said that they were conducting raids to arrest the culprits at the earliest.