US to continue humanitarian aid to Pakistan for hosting refugees

ISLAMABAD: The United States (US) says it will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to all refugees hosting countries, including Pakistan.

This was stated by US Deputy Assistant Secretary for Population, Refugees and Migration Nancy Izzo Jackson while talking to journalists in Islamabad.

She said Pakistan will not be left alone in its efforts to provide security, food and shelter to Afghan refugees.

She said the United States will also make sincere efforts to create a conducive environment in Afghanistan for voluntary repatriation of the refugees.