School teacher guns down first grader , injures four others

NASEERABAD: A teacher on Thursday accidentally killed a student and injured four others at a school in Jhal Magsi.
According to the sources, a teacher, Nadir Ali, while cleaning a pistol in the classroom of Government High School Kot Magsi, accidentally pulled the trigger which claimed the life of a first grader, Rashid.
Three other students and a teacher were also wounded, who were later shifted to a hospital in Larkana for emergency treatment.
Nadir successfully fled the school after the shooting.
The victim’s family, however, claimed that the accused’s brother, Muzaffar, was responsible for the killing.
