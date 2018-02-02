School teacher guns down first grader , injures four others

NASEERABAD: A teacher on Thursday accidentally killed a student and injured four others at a school in Jhal Magsi.

According to the sources, a teacher, Nadir Ali, while cleaning a pistol in the classroom of Government High School Kot Magsi, accidentally pulled the trigger which claimed the life of a first grader, Rashid.

Three other students and a teacher were also wounded, who were later shifted to a hospital in Larkana for emergency treatment.

Nadir successfully fled the school after the shooting.

The victim’s family, however, claimed that the accused’s brother, Muzaffar, was responsible for the killing.