PM calls for preserving architectural heritage for future generations

LAHORE: Prime Minister (PM) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has emphasised the need for preserving and maintaining the country’s rich architectural heritage for the future generations.

He was speaking at the inauguration of a conference and exhibition organised by Institute of Architects in Lahore on Friday.

PM Abbasi said that architecture reflects the cultural heritage of the nation and public buildings reflect aspirations of the nation.

The premier said that we have a legacy and history of architecture that needs to be made visible. Buildings, especially of the Mughal era, enjoy a special unique status.

He stated that it was a challenge for the architects to take forward the legacy of quality construction that we can be proud of.

PM Abbasi also underlined the need for ensuring quality, standards and sustainability in the construction of buildings.