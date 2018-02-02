Pakistan wants democratic UN Security Council, says Maleeha Lodhi

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations (UN) Maleeha Lodhi said that the fact that some countries are trying to reinforce the Security Council (SC) as a sanctuary of the privileged and powerful, is contrary to the democratic spirit of the democracy.

She was speaking at the first session of Inter-Governmental Negotiations to reform the Security Council in New York.

Lodhi said that the member states now have a choice. “This choice must be exercised judiciously and in consonance with the democratic spirit of our era.”

She said Pakistan supports a comprehensive reform of the Security Council to make it more representatives, democratic, accountable, transparent and effective body.

Maleeha Lodhi said we will not reinforce the view of those who consider the Security Council as a preserve of the powerful. She said we will finally be able to seek a reform which will cater to the interest of all member states of the United Nations in an equitable manner.

She expressed the hope that this year, flexibility would replace obduracy and principles will triumph over self-interests.