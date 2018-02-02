Memogate case to be heard from Feb 8

The Supreme Court on Thursday constituted a three-member bench to resume the hearing of the controversial Memogate case involving former ambassador to the US Hussain Haqqani from February 8.

The memogate scandal erupted in 2011 when Pakistani-American businessman Mansoor Ijaz claimed to have received an ‘anti-army’ memo from Haqqani for the then-US joint chiefs chairman Admiral Mike Mullen.

In this regard, a court notice has already been issued to Hussain Haqqani and other respondents of the case — including former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. The scandal, taken to the Supreme Court by then opposition leader Nawaz Sharif, led to Haqqani’s resignation.

The cases pertaining to the memogate were registered under Sections 120b (hatching a criminal conspiracy) and 121a (waging a war against Pakistan) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Earlier, the chief justice had summoned details of the Memogate case while hearing a case related to the right to vote for overseas Pakistanis.

In 2011, the publication of a secret memo asking Washington for help reining in the Pakistani military had ignited a scandal threatening the then ambassador and exposing the rift between its shaky government and the country’s powerful generals.

Haqqani, however, had denied having anything to do with a memo delivered to the US military chief asking for help with the military because of the domestic turmoil triggered by the US raid that killed al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden.