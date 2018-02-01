Van plunges into ravine in Gilgit-Baltistan killing seven

Seven men were killed on Thursday when a passenger van plunged into a ravine near Hopper valley of district Ghizer in Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to the police the van, which was carrying seven people including driver was going to Ghakuch from Ghahkuch via the Ghizer-Chitral road, when it plunged into a deep ravine around 9 am local time.

All men on-board the vehicle passed away. The van’s passengers were identified as Yasir, Sajjad, Syed Amin, Sadrudin, Wadood and Zafran, all of whom were residents of Haton village while the driver of the van was identified Ali Madad from Yasin Valley.

Police said that the six passengers were part of a group of religious preachers, who were initially en route to Hopper via Ghizer Chital road on foot, but on their way took a lift from Madad.

Police said that the victims’ bodies have been retrieved from the ravine and will be handed over to the relatives once legal proceedings are complete.