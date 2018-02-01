Uncomfortable with use of ‘contempt of court’ for politicians’ disqualification: Bilawal

In wake of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Nehal Hashmi’s disqualification and arrest on Thursday, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed his reservations that he is uncomfortable with the use of ‘contempt of court’ and ‘suo motu’, especially when it comes to disqualification of politicians.

Speaking on a private news channel, the PPP chairman said that Pakistan’s perception is linked to terrorism, but he tries to present Pakistan’s stance while interacting with international media. On the dissemination of fake news worldwide, the PPP chairman also remarked that ‘fake news’ is nothing new in Pakistan, and said that his party has been affected by it in the past.

He said that he personally believes there is a need for journalism education in the country.

Commenting on horse-trading allegations, Bilawal said that he does not understand as to how can one be involved in it when he does not even have MPAs in the province.

On the accusations of opponents that PPP is a pro-establishment party, the PPP chairman said that they are giving such excuses to hide their failure.

While speaking about Hashmi’s disqualification announced by the Supreme Court (SC), Bilawal said that he respected the court’s decision but in such cases, standards should be same across the board. “What about him then who arrested the judges and the other one who ordered an attack on the SC,” Bilawal said.

When asked if he was equating former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Bilawal replied in the affirmative.

Bilawal also refuted the reports of MNA Faryal Talpur contesting Senate elections, saying it was a “perfect example of fake news”.