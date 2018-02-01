Sindh minister Hazar Khan Bijarani, wife found dead

Sindh Planning and Development Minister Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani and his wife, former member of provincial assembly Fareeha Razaq, were found dead in their house in Karachi’s Defence area.

According to initial reports, Bijarani and his wife were both found dead in their bedroom under mysterious circumstances.

As per reports, the minister and wife were shot. The police have taken security guards in custody for interrogation.

Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani also served as member of the National Assembly.

This is a developing story…