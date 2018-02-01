SC summons Dr Samar over failure to produce stents locally

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday took stern notice of non-production of locally manufactured stents for heart patients in Pakistan even though the government had provided Rs35 million for the purpose. The apex court also summoned Dr Samar Mubarakmand to appear before the bench in this connection.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar on Wednesday resumed the hearing of a suo motu case regarding the sale of unregistered stents in the country.

During the hearing, the chief justice said that he had read some reports that stated that Dr Samar had received a large sum of Rs350 million from the government in 2004 to start local production of coronary stents.

The CJP observed that the local production of cardiac stents never took place in the country even after the funds for this purpose were released by the government. The top court summoned the scientist to appear for hearing on February 3 and also sought a reply from the federal government in this connection.

The Supreme Court bench was informed on Monday that locally manufactured stents would be available in Pakistan by June this year. During the proceeding, the CJP had said, “When would we hear the good news that Pakistan has become self-reliant in the production of coronary stents.” The bench was also informed that a locally manufactured stent would be sold for Rs 15,000 to benefit poor patients.