‘Pakistan committed for regional integration, to strengthen ECO’

Ambassador Halil Akca calls on PM Abbasi in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that Pakistan is committed to play an active role in regional integration and strengthening of multi-faceted cooperation through the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) platform.

Talking to ECO Secretary General Ambassador Halil Ibrahim Akca who called on him at the PM office on Wednesday, he said that Pakistan extended full support to the organisation in promoting bilateral and multilateral cooperation among the ECO member countries.

The prime minister mentioned the huge potential between the ECO member states for trade enhancement, regional connectivity, tourism promotion and cementing people-to-people contacts. He said that ECO could play a critical role towards advancing these goals and bringing the people further closer to each other.

Ambassador Halil Akca said that the ECO Secretariat was actively working to put in place a framework for promoting trade, enhancing regional connectivity through greater rail and road links and tourism promotion besides focusing on other areas of mutual benefit.

He said that ECO was also actively involved in promoting cooperation among the member states to enable them cope with the existing challenges. He appreciated Pakistan’s contributions towards making ECO a vibrant body for strengthening multi-faceted cooperation between the member countries.

He expressed the hope that the two-day 3rd ECO attorneys and prosecutors general conference being held in Islamabad would be instrumental in putting in place an effective mechanism of cooperation among the members to combat serious crimes including drug trafficking, human smuggling, cybercrimes and other serious offenses.

CM Balochistan calls on PM: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo also called on Prime Minister Abbasi here at the PM’s Office. The overall situation in the province and developmental projects came under discussion during the meeting.

The prime minister said that socio-economic development of the people of Balochistan was the priority of the federal government and it would continue to provide every possible support to the provincial government for this purpose. Chief Minister Bizenjo thanked the prime minister for assurance for cooperation to resolve the provincial issues.