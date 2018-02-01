Only parliament can amend disqualification law: Aitzaz

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Senator Aitzaz Ahsan has said that only the parliament has the authority to amend legislature pertaining to the lifetime disqualification of the lawmakers.

Talking to the media here, he said that the ‘Maryam group’ in the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) wants to pressure the court to the extent that it receives a verdict in its favour. “The pressure tactics [are being used] to get a verdict from the court that will reduce the disqualification tenure,” he said.

He also said that the disqualification tenure was infinite and for-life, to the existing assembly. “But the Supreme Court cannot determine this term, only the parliament has the authority to do so,” he said.