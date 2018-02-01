Nawaz Sharif to arrive in Karachi on a two-day visit

Former PM will meet PML-N’s provincial leadership, business community

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-N President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif will reach Karachi on a two-day visit today (Thursday), the party sources said.

During the visit, he will meet the provincial leadership of the party and discuss the prevailing political situation. He will also hold a discussion on the upcoming Senate elections, general elections and the ongoing development projects in the Sindh province.

The leaders and workers of party’s Sindh chapter would welcome Nawaz Sharif at the airport. Later, the former prime minister will also meet members of the business community of the province. He will also address lawyers and later attend a seminar in the provincial capital.

After Karachi, the PML-N president is scheduled to return on Friday night, and will immediately start preparing for a party’s rally on Sunday (February 4) in Peshawar, where exposing the bad governance of PTI and winning the support of voters for the general election was on the agenda, a senior party official said.

On February 5, the former prime minister will address an event at Muzaffarabad in Azad Jammu Kashmir. Officials said that he was also expected to attend another rally in Chitral in the second week of February as part of his mass contact drive. Senator Mushahidullah Khan said that the PML-N would bag an easy victory in the Senate election despite the failed horse-trading attempts of former president Asif Zardari.

He predicted that the next Senate chairman and deputy chairman would both be from the PML-N. He said that Nawaz Sharif has sent no request to PPP Co-Chairman Asif Zardari for any meeting, adding that any such rumours were baseless. He said the party’s Senate election committee for Balochistan has been finalised.

He said that the committee would comprise Yaqoob Khan Nasir, Ameer Afzal, and Abdul Qadir Baloch, whereas the three-member committee for Pakhtunkhwa is Amer Muqam, Sardar Mehtab, and Abbas Khan Afridi. He said that Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif will look after the same in Punjab. He said that no governors have been taken on board for the Senate election as their positions do not allow them to be involved in any political activities.