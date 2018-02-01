Minister Abid Sher Ali demands raid at Bilawal House to arrest Rao Anwar

KARACHI: Minister of State for Power Abid Sher Ali on Thursday notified for a raid at Bilal House in Islamabad to recover former Malir Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Rao Anwar.

Abid Sher Ali said to media reporters at the airport that the efforts of the former prime minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif brought peace in Karachi. It is the right time to bring Sindh leaders under accountability, he added.

He stated that nation’s money was laundered by model girl Ayyan Ali.

Sher Ali said that Sindh rulers have looted billions of rupees of the nation which would be now recovered by people from them.

People of Karachi would clean garbage by casting their vote in next general elections, he added.

Talking on the verdict announced by Supreme Court (SC) regarding Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) former leader Nehal Hashmi, the minister of state said that Nawaz Sharif took action against Nihal Hashmi on the day he used abusive and threatening language against the judiciary.