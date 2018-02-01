‘Honey-trapped’: Indian Air Force officer suspected of spying for Pakistan detained

A Group Captain of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was taken into custody on Wednesday evening for questioning on the suspicion of passing on sensitive information to a woman he apparently befriended on Facebook, NDTV reported.

Sources informed NDTV that it seemed that the captain had been honey-trapped by a woman who was likely working for Pakistan’s spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). The officer was posted in New Delhi.

The report also said, “Being posted at IAF headquarters in New Delhi, one always has access to a certain level of plans and classified documents.” According to sources, the officer might have passed on classified information through Facebook and WhatsApp.

The officer was identified during a routine counter-intelligence surveillance and was taken by the IAF’s Central Security and Investigation team, the sources added. Presently, officials are trying to ascertain the extent to which sensitive information had been leaked by the IAF officer.

They are also trying to establish whether other personnel were also involved in leaking information to hostile countries. The investigation team also found the officer using an unauthorised electronic device. The group captain has been detained for now and will be questioned for possible spying for Pakistan.

There are very strict guidelines on the use of social media in the Indian armed forces that restricted soldiers from sharing their identity, rank, posting and other professional details. They are also not allowed to post photographs in uniform.

In December 2015, the Delhi police arrested a former IAF officer for allegedly passing sensitive information to operatives suspected to be backed by ISI.