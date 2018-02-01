Child pornographer nabbed from KP’s Batkhela by FIA

PESHAWAR: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Thursday apprehended a suspected child pornographer from Batkhela, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who impersonated as a woman on social media.

Officials said that members of the agency’s cyber crime wing arrested the child pornographer during a raid in Batkhela tehsil of Malakand Division.

The suspect had a fake account on social media, through which he impersonated as a woman, they said. He would befriend young children and ask them for their photos and videos. He would then blackmail the same children through these images and videos, officials added.

The suspect is being further interrogated.

Earlier on Wednesday, FIA admitted to the presence of groups involved in child pornography in the country, a private TV channel quoted agency’s Cybercrime Wing chief as saying.

FIA’s Cybercrime Wing head Mohammad Shoaib said that there were groups involved in child pornography in Pakistan. He said that there have been proofs relating to such cases. “There are four cases registered relating to child pornography and accused involved in all the cases have been apprehended,” he said.

Apart from these cases, four inquiries have also been underway, the official said. The complaints about all the cases registered in Pakistan were received from abroad. Shoaib said that international gangs involved in the heinous crime have their members inside Pakistan.

“The local members of these gangs come from middle and upper-middle class,” he pointed out. “The members of such groups are educated and acquainted with the English language.” The official said that investigations were on relating to bank accounts of individuals linked to such rings.