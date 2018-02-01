Alia advises Katrina to focus on men

In an industry where rivalries between top actresses are common, the strong friendship between Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt is like a breath of fresh air. The two are often spotted hanging out together and their social media accounts have countless pictures of them giving us serious friendship goals.

On a recent talk show, BFFs with Vogue, the two actresses were asked to give love advice to each other. Speaking to Katrina, Alia joked, “Leave the gym and focus on men instead,” to which Katrina replied: “I am waiting for Alia to get married first.”

Moreover, in another segment of the show, the host Neha Dhupia asked Katrina and Alia to punch each other by mentioning a thing they hate about one another.

Alia initiated the game by saying: “One thing I find super annoying about Katrina is that she never sticks to plans.”

Katrina retaliated by saying, “She could possibly be more generous and pass some of the critics my way rather than hogging it and all the awards.”

The friendship between the two actresses came into limelight when they were spotted at the book launch of their gym trainer, Yasmin Karachiwala. From going to the gym, constantly praising and supporting each on social media, the two ladies have definitely redefined the meaning of female friendships.