Witnesses identify suspects involved in Naqeebullah’s killing

KARACHI: During an identification parade of suspects involved in the death of 27-year-old Naqeebullah on Wednesday, two eyewitnesses – Hazrat Ali and Qasim – identified the policemen who picked them up along with Naqeebullah on January 3.

Judicial Magistrate (Malir) conducted the identification parade where the witnesses identified Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Allahyar and other policemen who were in plain clothes when they illegally detained the two as well as Naqeebullah.

The witnesses were able to bribe the police into letting them go on January 6, however, Naqeebullah was later killed in a now- proven fake encounter.

An inquiry committee, headed by Counter-Terrorism Department Additional IG Sanaullah Abbasi, submitted its report on the case to the Supreme Court on Friday, which stated that Naqeebullah was killed in a ‘fake encounter’ with the police.

Throwing light on the encounter site, the committee in its report has said that as many as 26 bullet casings of sub-machine guns have been recovered from the site and no evidence has been found of firing from the victims.

Earlier in the day, Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah denied allegations that the provincial government was protecting Rao Anwar.

The former Senior Superintendent of Police Malir is wanted by the authorities in connection with the murder of Naqeebullah Mehsud — who along with four suspected terrorists — was killed in a fake encounter with a police team led by Anwar on January 13 in Karachi’s Shah Latif Town.

“The Sindh government is not supporting Rao Anwar. No one is above the law,” the minister stated on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Rao Anwar denied reports of a raid conducted on a house in Islamabad’s F-10 vicinity.

“The house raided in Islamabad’s F-10 vicinity is not mine, none of my houses was raided,” said Anwar in a statement. “The raid conducted was on House-133, Street-43, Sector F-10, which is owned by Waqas Raffat son of Malik Raffat Hussain.”

He also denied rumours of fleeing the country and using property magnate Malik Riaz’s aeroplane.

“I have not fled the country, I am in Pakistan,” he told Geo News. “I am sending an appeal for justice to the Chief Justice of Pakistan.”

Anwar alleged that the police had noted the incorrect time of his arrival at the police encounter.

The capital city’s police have remained unsuccessful in producing the suspended SSP Malir a day after the deadline given by the Supreme Court expired today.

However, investigation officials have claimed that the house raided, as per the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) record, is owned by the suspended Malir SSP.