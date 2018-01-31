U2 defeats lawsuit claiming it stole part of ‘Achtung Baby’ song

NEW YORK: A US judge on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit accusing U2 of lifting part of a British songwriter’s work for a song on the Irish rock band’s 1991 blockbuster album “Achtung Baby.”
Rose, who lives in New York, claimed that U2 copied from his song “virtually note-for-note,” and also used a tambourine and the same drum, percussion and bass line without permission.
She also said that even if the riff were protectable, a reasonable jury could not find that U2 copied it.
Rose had been seeking at least $5 million in damages from U2 lead singer Bono; bandmates The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr., and UMG Recordings Inc, a Vivendi SA unit that releases records under U2’s label Island Records.
He claimed he had given Island a demo tape of “Nae Slappin” that was later incorporated into “The Fly.”
The case is Rose v Hewson et al, US District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 17-01471.