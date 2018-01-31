Nawaz to attend Kashmir Solidarity Day event in AJK

MUZAFFARABAD: Former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif will attend a mega event in capital of Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) on the occasion of the Kashmir Solidarity Day, celebrated each year on February 5.

This was announced by Minister for Social Welfare and Industries Noreen Arif while talking to different delegations in Kutla, a scenic village near the capital city. The Kashmiri minister said that people from her constituency would set a new record through their massive participation in the gathering.

She said that her constituency had significant historical background since the establishment of the Pakistan Muslim League-N here in the state. “People in Kutla are the soldiers of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif who will play their starring role for the success of public gathering on the day,” she said.

“Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is the most popular leader among the masses of the state and every single individual wants to have a glimpse of their leader,” she said, adding that thousands of people were expected in the public gathering.

The Kashmiri minister said that a workers’ meeting was going to be held regarding the arrangements of the public gathering in the Assembly Hostel on February 1. “Kutla will prove that they love their leader the most and Nawaz Sharif is still our leader,” she said.