Justice must be served to all victims of extrajudicial killings: Siyal

KARACHI: Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal on Tuesday said that he will try his best to take all necessary measures to get justice for all victims of fake encounters and extrajudicial killings.

“Why just Rao Anwar’s case?” he questioned while saying that he will pursue all the cases of extrajudicial killings. He assured that the police will investigate the claims made by the absconder Rao Anwar that the house police had raided to arrest him was not his.

The provincial minister said that he will ask the police why someone else’s house was raided if it does not belong to Anwar and what was the information received by the police that led to the decision of the raid.

Earlier, Rao Anwar had issued a statement to the media denying the ownership of the house that was raided for his arrest.

However, investigation officials have claimed that the house raided today, as per the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) record, is owned by the suspended Malir SSP.

When asked about the provincial’s role in the increasing abuse of power by the police officers, he said that the Sindh government does not have the power to appoint a police officer, and the same is true in the case in Rao Anwar, who reported to the Sindh Inspector General of Police

The provincial minister said that under the 18th Amendment and according to the Supreme Court judgments, the subject of law and order still rests with the federal government.

The former SSP Malir is wanted by the authorities in connection to the extrajudicial murder of Naqeebullah Mehsud who along with four alleged terrorists was killed by a police team led by Rao Anwar on January 13 near Shah Latif Town, Karachi.