Imtiaz Ali to reportedly cast cast Kareena Shahid in next film

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor’s Jab We Met has been and still is one of the popular films that we can revisit and watch again and again, reported to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor’s Jab We Met has been and still is one of the popular films that we can revisit and watch again and again, reported to Pinkvilla.

According to Pinkwala, director Imtiaz Ali is planning to rope in the hit screen couple for his next. We recently met Shahid and asked him about the reports of Jab We Met pair coming back after 10 years.

To this, Shahid said, “Yes, Imtiaz (Ali) and I are working together, but it’s not Jab We Met 2!” Well, we must say it was quite a diplomatic answer. It will be interesting to see the actor-director pair once again on the 70mm screen. Will Kareena be onboard for this or not? That only time can tell.

Not too long ago, director Imtiaz Ali talked about it to a leading daily. He said, “Shahid and I wanted to do a film together. Hopefully, we will. But these things are announced only when the fine print is done. Which is why we’re not announcing anything. There’s no secret. I cannot say anything till I finalise; we won’t issue a statement.”

Commenting on the same, when Kareena was recently asked if she’s doing the film, her answer was, “That thought hasn’t come to us yet. We’ve not come this far.”