Firing in Lahore’s lower court complex leaves two dead

LAHORE: A head constable and a suspect were killed in a shooting incident in Lahore’s lower court complex on Wednesday.

Malik Amjad, an under custody suspect was shot dead after gunmen opened fire on him within the vicinity of the sessions court. Amjad’s accomplice, Ahsan, and Head Constable Asif were also injured in the firing.

Constable Asif, who was trying to bring the situation under control after a clash between two groups, succumbed to his wounds on his way to the hospital when the clashing groups started indiscriminate firing.

The incident occurred outside the court of Additional Session Judge Imran Shafi, who has ordered Lahore CCPO and DIG police to submit an explanation of the incident and identify the security loopholes that led to the situation.

After the incident, the gates of the sessions court were shut and a search for the suspects began. Upon hearing the news of Amjad’s death, his family staged a protest near the place of incident.

A number of lawyers gathered on the premises of the court to protest against security lapse, demanding stringent security measures for the court.