Committee formed to investigate Sanuallah’s ‘controversial’ remarks

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday formed a committee to investigate the ‘controversial’ remarks made by Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah regarding the Ahmadi community living in Pakistan.

The chief minister constituted the committee just hours after four Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmakers from the Punjab Assembly held a meeting with him.

The lawmakers, namely Rehmatullah, Khan Muhammad Baloch, Raza Nasrullah and Nizamuddin Sialvi (nephew of Pir Hameeduddin Sialvi), had previously resigned from the assembly on the call of Pir Sialvi but withdrew their resignations on Monday after CM Shehbaz’s successful meeting with the spiritual leader.

The custodian of the Sial Sharif shrine had been demanding the resignation of the provincial law minister and had threatened to launch a protest against the government if the minister did not resign from his post.

The chief minister on Tuesday formed an eight-member committee to probe Rana Sanaullah’s pro-Ahmadi remarks aired on a private news channel. The committee would comprise of six religious clerics, Punjab government spokesman Malik Ahmed Khan and Advisor to the CM Zaeem Qadri. The final report would be submitted by the committee within one week. The committee would also approach Rana Sana to give him a chance to clarify his statements.

After the meeting, member of provincial assembly (MPA) Nizam Sialvi told reporters that the four lawmakers would push for Sanuallah’s resignation if he failed to satisfy the committee regarding his controversial remarks. He said that the decision of the committee would be considered final.