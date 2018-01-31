Amir Khan throws water over boxing opponent live on TV

LIVERPOOL: Amir Khan threw water over opponent Phil Lo Greco on Tuesday – reacting to talk about his personal life.

The pair meets in Liverpool on 21 April, when British welterweight Khan fights for the first time in nearly two years.

At a pre-fight promotional event, Lo Greco pointed to Khan’s family issues and marital difficulties since losing to Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in May 2016.

And the former world champion, 31, responded by throwing water at the Canadian, prompting an on-stage melee.

It was sort of understandable, though, as Lo Greco goaded Khan about his personal life and marital problems with wife Faryal Makhdoom.

Angry confrontation at the @amirkingkhan v Phil Lo Greco press conference as the Canadian makes jibes about the Bolton boxer’s past marital problems. pic.twitter.com/7f5e84zzCc — ITV Granada Reports (@GranadaReports) January 30, 2018

“I will train like it’s a world-title fight,” replied Khan. “Greco says maybe I’m past my best. I’m 31 and at the peak of my career. For me, boxing is the way forward. Boxing put me here and I am going to finish on a high.

“I have a great three-fight deal. To start in Liverpool, a great city, this will be another big one. He has just motivated me to go to the gym and work hard. I am going to give this guy a beating for 12 rounds.”

Lo Greco then retorted: “After the [Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez] loss you went on a losing streak – family, wife, and then you go out and tweet to the heavyweight champion of the world. What is wrong with you, mate?”

He was referring to Khan and Makhdoom’s very public falling out on social media, which saw Khan accuse his wife of secretly messaging Anthony Joshua. However, he later acknowledged those purported messages were actually fake.

After Lo Greco’s comments, Khan cried out “WHA?” and chucked a glass of water over him – prompting promoter Hearn to step in.

He got what he asked for, What a joker. Can’t wait for the fight on 21st April, Liverpool we coming.

Khan later responded on Twitter, as did Lo Greco – with an odd video of himself seemingly referencing strawberry-gate.