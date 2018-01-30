Terrorist involved in Kabul hotel attack was trained in Balochistan: Afghan ambassador

Afghanistan’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Mahmoud Saikal said Monday that Abdul Qahar, the father of one of the terrorists involved in last week’s attack on Kabul Intercontinental Hotel, has admitted that his son was trained in Chaman area of Balochistan province in Pakistan.

This was revealed by Saikal in a tweet which also said that the attacker received training in Pakistan under the supervision of Pakistani intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence. The tweet also mentioned that Qahar was presently in the custody of Afghan authorities.